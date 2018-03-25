Remembering the Blizzard of ’93

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Twenty-five years ago, a winter storm buried north Alabama under a blanket of snow. Depending on where you live, it was anywhere from a couple of inches to more than a foot. To many, it seems like yesterday.

Sitting on their couch, Amy Folsom Scott and her daughter Abbie, were watching a story we did with Amy and her cousin Jennifer on the 20th anniversary of the blizzard of '93. It’s hard to believe it was 25 years ago.

Amy looked up at me and said, “It makes you old Jerry.” We both laughed. I said, “It makes both of us a little bit older.” We laughed again. I asked her what she remembered about the winter storm. “I just remember the good times and the good moments and being able to be with family,” she said.

The snowfall ranged from one to three inches in the Shoals to more than seven inches in Huntsville and 15 to 18 inches in Fort Payne.

“I just remember walking out and it hitting up to our knees,” Amy said. There was six to nine inches on the ground in Marshall County’s Folsom Holler where Amy still lives.

“We tell the kids the story about the blizzard and they think they've seen a lot of snow when they've seen a half an inch,” Amy said. “But they don't really don't understand what it's like to have a big blizzard.”

The storm knocked out power to a lot of homes.

“We took all of our groceries outside, everything that had to be cold and left it out there for a week or maybe even a little longer so it would stay cold,” Amy said. Amy’s family didn’t have electricity for a week.

When we visited with them in 1993, Amy told our reporter, “We've not had a bath.” Her cousin Jennifer Hill jumped in saying “I haven't had a bath all weekend." There was no hot water. That was one little bit of information Amy wishes she and her cousin hadn’t shared 25 years ago.

“That has haunted us for quite some time now,” she said laughing. When I told her we were probably going to talk about it again, she smiled and said, “That's fine. That's okay. We do take baths now and daily. We've not missed one since then.”

Nowadays when the forecast calls for snow, Amy and her family get the Folsom Holler bobsled team together. That’s what they call her family members who show up to sled and play outside.

“We still have kinda carried over that tradition and we all get together and we eat and we just play for a few days,” she said. “I mean, we love snow days.”

“I don't like the cold, but we go crazy when it snows,” Amy said. Well, she loves it as long as the power stays on. “I guess my worse fear is not having our cell phones charged,” she said. Her daughter Abbie agreed.

It was different in 1993. “Back then, we had no clue what a cell phone was,” Amy said. “We got out and we had fun and we enjoyed it.”

Click here to share your memories and any photos that you have of the Blizzard of 93'.