The future of a Huntsville Police Officer is uncertain after being charged with driving under the influence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department said one of their own was arrested and booked on a DUI charge Thursday. Investigators said Officer Curtis Mitchell, 22, was involved in a wreck on Saint Patrick's Day that sent him and another person to the hospital.

Longtime attorney Mark McDaniel offered WHNT News 19 some insight on how this case may play out in court.

McDaniel said Mitchell could face more charges. He said that would depend on how severe the other driver's injuries are.

"You could, depending on the injury, could have a reckless assault charge," McDaniel explained.

McDaniel said Mitchell's blood alcohol level will play a factor too in court.

"If you are looking at something over 0.15 and you got an injury involved, that would be more serious than if you were under 0.15 and no injury," McDaniel said.

WHNT News 19 has obtained the arrest report issued the night of the incident. The responding officer notes finding two bottles of whiskey in Mitchell's vehicle in the passenger floor seat. It said one bottle had about two shots left and the other one was half empty.

"The issue in the case is going to be the blood alcohol content. He either had a blood test or he took the breath test. If that shows a high blood alcohol content that will be worse for him. The fact that there are alcohol bottles in the car, that's just more evidence," McDaniel said.

The details of Mitchell's arrest are limited. We don't know what his BAC was at the time of his arrest. A spokesperson for HPD said Mitchell was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the wreck.

"There certainly could be employment issues here that the department may look at in that matter. For any kind of civil litigation it would be in my opinion between him and his insurance company and the person that sustained the injury," McDaniel explained.

A spokesperson for HPD said Mitchell's badge and service weapon have been taken away pending the outcome of the state's investigation.

WHNT News 19 has asked HPD for more details surrounding the DUI charge, but have been told no more information will be released until the investigations are completed.