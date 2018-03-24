Sensory-friendly Easter Bunny hops by Parkway Place Mall to visit children with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A picture with the Easter Bunny is a yearly tradition for many families, but for parents with children on the autism spectrum, a trip to the mall may not be an option.

Four-year-old Redding Nelson is diagnosed with moderate to severe autism with speech delay.

"So crowds, whether it being the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus, it doesn't work for us," said his mom, Emilee Nelson.

The crowds, loud noises and long waits at most malls can be too much for Redding and many other children with autism.

"For a lot of parents when they find out their kid is on the spectrum, it's a big shock," said Kelly Mason a behavior analyst at the Riley Behavioral and Educational Center. "They suddenly think what is their future gonna be like. They're not gonna get to have a life like all these other kids have."

To give every child their moment with the bunny, the Parkway Place Mall and the Riley Center hosted the Easter Bunny Cares event. Lights were dimmed and the music was off for children with special needs to have their own appointment to get their picture taken in a sensory friendly environment.

"It's a new experience for the kids, it's a memory for the parents, so it's just really great all around," said Mason.

Tori Calvert's 6-year-old son Wesley is on the autism spectrum.

"He went up and hugged him and loved on him, big smiles on his face," Clavert said.

She said without this event it would have been nearly impossible to get an Easter picture with all of her children.

"We just are very grateful to live in a city that includes the special needs families into things like this," Calvert.