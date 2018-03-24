Jacksonville City Schools close temporarily due to safety concerns following recent tornado

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — It has been a difficult time for residents in Jacksonville this week. An EF-3 tornado Monday left behind extensive damage to the city and to the Jacksonville State University campus.

On Saturday, Jacksonville City Schools Superintendent Mark Petersen announced that due to safety concerns and continuing recovery efforts, Jacksonville High School and Kitty Stone Elementary will temporarily be closed to students on Monday, March 26 until Wednesday, March 28. He added all Jacksonville City School staff should report to Jacksonville High School on Wednesday, March 28 at 8:00 a.m.

Jacksonville State University held a press conference Wednesday announcing the campus will remain closed until April 2 so that crews can continue to repair damage caused by the tornado.