Florence residents gather for their own March For Our Lives event

FLORENCE, Ala. – The March For Our Lives in Washington echoed across the entire country on Saturday, leading others to take a stand in their very own backyards.

“I just hope they open their hearts and minds to what we have to say,” said Sara Jennifer Wiginton, one of the student organizers of the march. “I go to high school every single day and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thought, ‘Well, am I going to be safe today?'”

More than a hundred people from all walks of life came together at Wilson Park in Florence. They marched to reflect on the shooting in Parkland, Florida, but they also used this time as an educational opportunity.

“Personally, I’m going to be focusing on mental health,” said Wiginton.

Students also led a program to discuss other topics like bullying, gun law reform and school security.

“They’re our future,” said Francis Weatherford, a participant in the march. “They’re the ones who are going to live in this country a lot longer than I am, and my prayer is that they will feel safer than they do right now.”

Many protest signs sided against guns altogether. There were also a few at the march who called for their Second Amendment right to be protected. Their signs read, ‘I AM THE NRA’.

“All we want is sensible guns laws,” said another participant. “We don’t want to take people’s guns away.”

Regardless of the message, many used their voice during this national event to take a stand for something.