Auburn holds 1st scrimmage of spring football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - After his performance in Auburn's first spring scrimmage, junior safety Daniel Thomas could be spending some time in the comfy recliner chair in the defensive meeting room for turnover of the day.

Thomas had two interceptions on Saturday to help lead a dominant performance by the Auburn defense, which had five takeaways in all and wreaked havoc on the rebuilding offensive line and young quarterbacks.

"The defense really stood out to me today, they won the line of scrimmage," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "I think they forced five turnovers, which is good from a defensive standpoint. Offensively, they've got to do a better job of protecting the football."

To continue reading click here.