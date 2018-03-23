Washington Post: Roy Moore supporters offered attorney money to drop accuser client
BIRMINGHAM – The Washington Post continues its investigation into the whirlwind of allegations around former US Senate candidate Roy Moore. The latest report from the Post says Moore’s supporters offered payment to the attorney representing one of Moore’s accusers in exchange for dropping her as a client.
Lawyer Eddie Sexton tells the Post he was offered a $10,000 payment and a personal introduction to Steve Bannon and other Washington insiders in exchange for dropping Leigh Corfman as a client and issuing a public statement saying he did not believe her account.
Last year, Corfman told the Washington Post that Roy Moore sexually abused her when she was a 14-year-old girl and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Etowah County. She has since filed suit, alleging that Moore and his senate campaign defamed her “repeatedly and in all forms of media.”
The Post cites recorded phone conversations and texts, which were verified by Sexton.
Moore’s Office Thursday evening sent a forwarded email from Washington Post reporter Shawn Boburg asking for comment on the newest allegations to an email distribution list. It read, in part:
“AL.com did report that Attorney Eddie Sexton did drop representation of Leigh Corfman shortly after the news broke of her allegations but never explained why. We had nothing to do with that. This is another attempt by the media to create fake news. Looks like Washington Post would be more interested in the money trail associated with the Democrat Party and Highway 31.
“It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in a position of consistently doubting the motive and truthfulness of any line of questioning coming from the Washington Post given their recent slanderous attacks on Judge Moore’s character. It has diminished their standing as a newspaper and is an unfortunate loss for the American public.”