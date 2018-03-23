× Washington Post: Roy Moore supporters offered attorney money to drop accuser client

BIRMINGHAM – The Washington Post continues its investigation into the whirlwind of allegations around former US Senate candidate Roy Moore. The latest report from the Post says Moore’s supporters offered payment to the attorney representing one of Moore’s accusers in exchange for dropping her as a client.

Lawyer Eddie Sexton tells the Post he was offered a $10,000 payment and a personal introduction to Steve Bannon and other Washington insiders in exchange for dropping Leigh Corfman as a client and issuing a public statement saying he did not believe her account.

Last year, Corfman told the Washington Post that Roy Moore sexually abused her when she was a 14-year-old girl and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Etowah County. She has since filed suit, alleging that Moore and his senate campaign defamed her “repeatedly and in all forms of media.”

The Post cites recorded phone conversations and texts, which were verified by Sexton.

Moore’s Office Thursday evening sent a forwarded email from Washington Post reporter Shawn Boburg asking for comment on the newest allegations to an email distribution list. It read, in part: