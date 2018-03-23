Town donates money for second SRO at Lauderdale County School

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Listening to the concerns of the community, the town of Rogersville has taken a unique approach to school security.

On any given day, more than twelve-hundred students and adults can be at Lauderdale County School in Rogersville. Nine buildings make up the kindergarten through twelfth grade campus. With all of those doors and buildings, it could be a nightmare for one deputy school resource officer to cover during an emergency situation.

“So many people say no it can’t happen here, but it can,” said Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston. “So, we always need to be vigilant and always make this a priority, because when you least expect it – it could happen.”

Which is why Herston and the town council got involved with school security. The town donated enough money to the school to cover the salary of an off-duty police officer to be on campus full-time for the rest of the school year.

Principal Eric Cornelius welcomes the added security.

“I have had a lot of people in our community talk to me about how much better they feel about our school now; how much better they feel about their children are safe; they don’t have to think about that now,” Cornelius stated.

Cornelius said having the Rogersville police force on campus has helped teachers and students relax. They can return to focusing on education and learning.

Mayor Herston said at the end of this school year the city, the school, and the sheriff’s office will sit down and discuss the future.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office provides a school resource officer at Lauderdale County School, but he has to also cover Allen Thornton Vocational School miles away.