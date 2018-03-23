× Spending bill to provide funds for new federal courthouse in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Provisions in the federal spending bill approved by Congress early Friday and signed into law by President Trump will benefit Alabama, according to United States Senator Richard Shelby.

Alabama’s Senator Richard Shelby said the newly signed budget bill will give Alabama sweet funding for a number of priorities around the state. Shelby said the legislation strongly supports missile defense, space exploration, and much more.

The measure also includes $110 million to fund a new federal courthouse in Huntsville. “This is something our senators and congressman have been working on for a very long time,” Attorney Mark McDaniel

Longtime Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel said now that there is a federal judge and the U.S Attorney’s Office is in the courthouse, there’s a great need for it to be larger.

“It’s got a real nice courtroom it has got nice offices and stuff, but it’s just not big enough to handle the workload that comes through this area. In the next five years we are probably going to be the biggest city in the state,” McDaniel explained.

The new proposed site for the Federal Courthouse would be on a city-owned property on the northwest corner of Lowe Avenue and Gallatin Street. Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement about the news.

“The federal courthouse, a legacy project for Huntsville, would not have been possible without the leadership of Senator Richard Shelby,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “He has worked diligently for decades to secure this much-needed facility for Huntsville to serve North Alabama.”

McDaniel said the plot of land has been set aside for years.