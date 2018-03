MADISON, Ala. – Police responded to the Madison Post Office on Hughes Road this morning around 4:30. They say a post office employee found a box at the back of the building that had a ticking sound coming from it.

TICKING PACKAGE: @madisonpoliceAL responded to post office on Hughes Rd around 4:30 am when someone reported a ticking package. Police confirmed they heard it too. They called @HsvPolice bomb squad. They checked package and didn’t find anything dangerous. Situation is clear.@whnt pic.twitter.com/jOUnJ8MBTp — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) March 23, 2018

Police called the Huntsville Bomb Squad to check out the package, who determined there was nothing suspicious inside. At this time, we don’t know what was inside.

Police have cleared the scene.