Police charge teen with murder for shooting death of Shamar Walker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old William Shamar Walker in January.

Police have charged 19-year-old Travion Demond Evans with murder.

Police responded to a chaotic scene on January 26, in the area of Rime Village Drive, shots were fired into a large crowd of people in a parking lot.

Family members of Shamar Walker say an incident at a basketball game led to everyone meeting at Lakeshore Crossing apartments to watch a fight that Friday night.

“The fight broke out at the game and it was more of a, ‘Meet me in Lakeshore,’ type of thing.” Shamar’s sister, Aziah Walker said several girls were fighting before someone pulled out a gun and started firing the shots that ended up hitting her brother.

Shamar Walker was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.