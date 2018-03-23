Madison County Board of Ed calls news conference to express disappointment with superintendent’s treatment of parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Madison County Board of Education released a statement Friday afternoon following a phone call between Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey and New Market School PTO President Megan Tyler regarding safety at New Market School. Massey strongly criticized the parent involved for raising concerns publicly about alleged safety issues at New Market School.

The phone call took place Tuesday night after Megan Tyler presented concerns about the school's accessibility and security to the Madison County School Board. It was captured and recorded by WHNT News 19, who had a crew present when the parent received the phone call.

In the call, Massey criticized Tyler for raising issues publicly in front of the school board, instead of behind closed doors, saying at one point, "Saying things like you can just walk in the building, that's a dangerous thing. That's basically if somebody is looking to terrorize a school they're now going to target New Market because of that comment. And I don't appreciate that. That was irresponsible."

To that, Tyler responded, "It would be nice to have it fixed then."

In a statement released ahead of the news conference, the school board says in part: