Historic building on Main St in Cherokee feared a total loss after fire

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Fire crews from seven different agencies worked together to put out a fire at a historic building on Main Street in Cherokee.

The building was most recently the home to the Wooden Nickle Restaurant, but had been closed for some time. The restaurant was under renovation and set to reopen soon, according to Chief Darrin Hogeland with Cherokee Fire and Rescue.

Hogeland told us that one of the volunteer firefighters spotted the burning building and made the call to 911. By the time that crews arrived, the historic three-room building that once housed a local hospital was engulfed by flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just that building and no injuries were reported.

The building was over 100 years old. It is still standing, but there is severe structural damage and officials fear it will be deemed a total loss.