Blount County man indicted for murder in connection to 2017 shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A grand jury has indicted a Bloutsville man with murder for the 2017 shooting death of Jason Myers.

On November 15, 2017, police say the shooting took place on Mathis Mill Road in Albertville when Myers reportedly approached Richard Wayne Crawford’s home. Police say the two were arguing before Crawford pulled out a pistol and shot and killed Myers.

Crawford was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Albertville Police Department. He was later transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department under a $25,000 bond.