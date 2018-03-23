× Alabama designates holiday to honor Rosa Parks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama legislature has designated a holiday to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

In a 102-0 vote, the House passed a bill Thursday to establish Mrs. Rosa L. Parks Day. The day will not be a full-fledged state holiday, but counties and municipalities can elect to observe Dec. 1 as a holiday. The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Vivian Figures, a Democrat from Mobile.

Rosa Parks, a black woman, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery on Dec. 1, 1955. Her action ignited the yearlong Montgomery bus boycott and helped usher in the civil rights movement.

Alabama has three state holidays related to Confederate history.

The bill moves to the governor to be signed into law.