Volunteers welcome for ongoing Limestone County cleanup

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - Many residents continue to clean up so they can start the rebuilding process days after storms devastated multiple communities, and many helping hands are there to make it a little easier.

Limestone Baptist Association Disaster Relief has volunteers that continue to visit and assist those affected as they try to return to normalcy.

They have a team assessing damage and needs, and, in order of severity, another team dispatches to help clean up.

Disaster Coordinator Bob Lovell says they try to help people who cannot help themselves first.

"We've passed out water, we’ve given tarps to some people, put tarps on for other people," said Lovell. "We've cut trees off of houses, cut trees next to house, got driveways open, trying to get people back to normal."

Lovell explains they work with the county emergency management agency to address the dozens of homes needed the help.

How to volunteer

Lovell says they anticipate the work will continue for multiple days, and invite willing volunteers.

Everyday you can meet them at 8:30 am at the Wooley Springs Baptist Church pavilion at the corner of Bethel Road and Highway 251 in Toney.

There you can sign up and they will assign you a team and duties for the day.