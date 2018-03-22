× The Weather Authority: WHNT News 19 details our top-of-the-line tools to keep you safe on March 28

No matter who you are or where you are, the weather is something we all have to deal with. That is why WHNT News 19 works tirelessly to be your Weather Authority and to help get you through anything, rain or shine.

What does it mean to be an authority? An authority has the knowledge, the experience and the tools to help keep you in-the-know at all times.

Making sure you can clearly see what’s coming your way is one of the most important things to us. WHNT has invested in the best and most precise tools on the market to ensure you’re always ahead of the storms.

WHNT News 19 was the first in the country to bring Live, Dual-pol radar to television over a decade ago. Live ARMOR radar is still the only live radar capable of seeing specialized data that differentiates rain from hail and precipitation from tornado debris. ARMOR’s newest upgrade means even better coverage than before.

On Wednesday, March 28 we will be providing you with a special report to introduce you to our newest and latest tools, to revisit areas that are recovering after being hit by storms and to reinforce what you need to know in the event of severe weather. The special will air on WHNT News 19 at 6:30 p.m.