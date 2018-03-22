× Rental cars in short supply after severe storms leave thousands with hail damaged vehicles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday’s severe storms left thousands with hail damage to their homes and vehicles. Because of this, if you’re looking to rent a car in Alabama it may be a little difficult to find one.

According to a local Enterprise’s website they wouldn’t have a vehicle available to rent until Monday.

Alabama Dent Repair owner Douglas Newton said they’ve already received a ton of calls. “Mainly from the Meridianville area. They got some smaller hail damage,” Newton explained.

While those vehicles are in the shop, most people still need a way to get around. A spokesperson from enterprise tells WHNT News 19 every time there’s a weather event they do see a higher number of insurance claims, several days and even weeks after the storms pass.

They said because of their large network of car rental locations they have the ability to move cars in and out to meet demand.

They’re currently working with locations from neighboring states. Newton said cruising around with hail damage won’t impact the way your vehicle runs, but if you go to trade it in that’s where you will see the impact.

“It will lower the value. If you go to trade it in or sell it you know it’s going to take down the value a lot,” Newton said.

Enterprise said they have added 250 vehicles to their fleet in Cullman and plan to bring in more soon.