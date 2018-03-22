× Police say possible drug thefts led to multiple shootings into an Athens home

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police have charged a man with shooting into a residence on 3rd street on two separate occasions.

Police received a shots fired call on 3rd Street Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. When they arrived at the home, officers found several bullet holes. Investigators say the same situation happened again around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

One of the people who live there told police that they heard several shots and ran outside to try and catch the shooter in the act, but the shooter was already gone.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

On Thursday, investigators developed a suspect for the crime and asked the Decatur police for help. 19-year-old Avery Isaiah Robertson of Decatur was detained after a brief stand-off with DPD. Authorities say he was armed at the time.

Investigators say they believe the shootings were over thefts of illegal drugs. Robertson is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and has been transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.