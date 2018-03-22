× One person in critical condition after shooting on Barbara Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police confirm that one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Barbara Drive on Thursday.

Authorities say the shooter and the victim got into a confrontation at one house and then the shooter left. Investigators believe that the victim followed them to a home on Barbara Drive where there was a second confrontation that led to gunfire.

Police are searching for a person of interest, but have not released their identity at this time.