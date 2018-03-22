× Huntsville Police Officer charged with DUI, placed on administrative leave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police tell us one of their officers has been arrested. Curtis Mitchell faces DUI charges.

Investigators say the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency served a warrant on Mitchell this morning stemming from a ‘DUI incident” from this past weekend. The incident is still under investigation.

Huntsville Police have placed Officer Mitchell on administrative duties. His badge and service weapon have been taken, pending the outcome of the state’s investigation.

Huntsville Police say Mitchell was off-duty and in his personal vehicle when the incident happened.