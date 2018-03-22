Huntsville Museum of Art previews new West Point Exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Locals will now have the opportunity to view artwork and artifacts from West Point Museum without taking a trip to New York.

The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) has a new exhibition featuring 100 different pieces. They’ve been working three years to get the “West Point Exhibition”. They call it “Duty, Honor, Country: Highlights from the West Point Museum Collection.”

The collection is organized by the Huntsville Museum of Art and presents objects hand-selected by HMA curators that encompass the history of the United States Military Academy at West Point, the military history of the United States Army, and the history of warfare.

“We are trying to tell its story from its origin. West Point as a military fortification during the Revolutionary War and how it evolved from that beginning to become a military academy and museum,” HMA Curator of Exhibitions and Collections David Reyes explained.

Some of the highlights include 19th-century landscape panoramas of the West Point area and portraits of prominent West Point graduates. There are also various cadet rifles and swords representing different eras in Academy’s history, war trophies including a British howitzer captured during the Revolutionary War and a Confederate torpedo from the Civil War. Historical artifacts associated with West Point include a commission letter signed by Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. Lee’s sketch of a cadet cap, Ulysses S. Grant’s Academy diploma, and General Patton’s cadet dress coat.

West Point Museum’s Executive Director David Reel hopes through the collection they can bring a little bit of duty, honor, and country to the Rocket City.

The “West Point Exhibition” opens to the public for viewing on Friday.