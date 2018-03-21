The Havoc officially clinches playoff birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It was more a matter of when than if, but the Havoc is officially postseason bound. Huntsville just the third team in the SPHL, along with Peoria and Pensacola, to clinch its spot in the playoffs. Before the team gets too far ahead of itself, there are still six games left to play in the regular season. Games with playoff implications. Huntsville is just four points behind second place Pensacola. That second seed could be huge as good as the Havoc is at home, but head coach Glenn Detulleo says if the team just focuses on playing its best hockey, everything will take care of itself. "I think it's two fold, I mean you want to finish as high as you can. If you're the second seed it will guarantee you home ice for two round, which is huge, but at the same time if you're going to win a championship, you have to beat three really good teams," Detulleo told WHNT News 19. "Where you finish will just change the order you have to beat the. On one hand it does matter, but if you're really going to win it all you're gonna have to get it done. So I think it's more important for us to play at the level we're gonna want to play at."

Huntsville plays its final regular season home series this week. The Havoc hosts Roanoke on Friday, and Birmingham on Saturday.