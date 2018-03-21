Parents push for New Market School repairs and upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - Mold, a leaky roof, and a spider infestation. Those are only some of the issues parents have with New Market School. Those parents tell us this issue has been going on for a while.

"A lot of the concerns are mold and mildew because it's causing respiratory issues in some of the children," says Megan Tyler.

Several parents are fired up saying the Madison County School system isn't doing anything to fix the deteriorating school.

"It's very scary because you worry about their health," explains Sherry Davis.

WHNT was provided some pictures from inside the school by parents. For Davis, what bothers her most is what her daughter tells her when she comes home from school.

"She has told me in the class how cold it is and how she's been moved to another class before because of the temperature. She's told me about the spiders she's seen in the school," says Davis.

WHNT took these issues straight to Superintendent Matt Massey.

"We've got deferred maintenance issues kind of throughout. We've got roofs that leak, mechanical systems that need some renewal," explained Massey.

He says many of the facility issues pictured have already been fixed or are in the progress of being fixed. The superintendent admits that there was a time when the heating system gave out. However, he says students in affected classrooms were moved to a different location until it was fixed. He also tells WHNT there was never a spider infestation and there is no dangerous mold lurking around the school.

"If there was anything that was dangerous to kids health we would definitely take care of it or we wouldn't have school in place. I feel very confident that New Market a good safe place for kids to be in an learn," says Massey.

The superintendent wants parents to know that he and other school leaders are listening to them. He says that he appreciates them letting officials know of the issues.

The parents that spoke to WHNT want to make it abundantly clear it's not an issue with the school principal or teachers. They say the love New Market School but want to make sure their kids are safe.

Massey says that New Market School is covered under the funding plan. He says that several upgrades will come to school in the near future, adding that some projects are already in the works because they fall under school security, which the board approved.