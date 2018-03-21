× Madison Police accepting applications for crossing guard position

MADISON, Ala. – There’s an opportunity to give back to the students in the Madison community while also earning some money. The police department is looking for a qualified crossing guard for the high schools. It comes with a lot of responsibility.

“Making sure children are able to get through crosswalks safely, traffic is getting in and out of the schools safely,” Captain John Stringer said. “We have pretty congested roadways.”

Crossing guards have a huge responsibility. They must stop traffic and get students safely across the street.

“We talk about our children being our future and really, we’re the guardians of that future because they depend on us to make sure that they’re safe,” Captain Stringer said. “They depend on competent trusted adults and institutions.”

Now, Madison Police is looking for the perfect person to fill the crossing guard position for the city schools. It’s a job that pays $8.57 to $9.09 an hour. But you get a priceless benefit in return.

“The kids love our crossing guards, especially the ones in the elementary schools,” Captain Stringer said.

People can apply online. You must be at least 16 years old and not mind bad weather.

“Whoever applies for this position needs to understand that it’s not unlike our officers who are going to be working in inclement weather,” Captain Stringer said. “The cold, the heat, snow.”

It’s just another piece of the puzzle school crossing guards must hold together. If this sounds like a position that’s right for you, click here to apply.