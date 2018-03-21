Lawrence County Tornado and Storm Surveys

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

502 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018

…NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event…Updated…

…Lawrence County Survey Information…

.Update…Lawrence County surveys yielded three main clusters of

damage: Mount Hope, Moulton, and Speake. This occurred as a

cyclic supercell that moved from west to east-southeast across the

county. Damage in Mount Hope and Speake is attributed to (at

least) two separate tornadoes, while damage in Moulton is

attributed to straight-line wind damage of 90 MPH. More

information is below. We appreciate the assistance of the Lawrence

County Emergency Management Agency in this process.

.Mount Hope Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.16 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 250 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 05:54 PM CDT

Start Location: 11 N Pebble / Lawrence County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.4535 / -87.4978

End Date: 03/21/2018

End Time: 04:06 PM CDT

End Location: 11 WSW Moulton / Lawrence County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.447 / -87.4794

Summary: A weak tornado touched down on Spruell Farm on County

Roads 35/36 in western Lawrence County. At this location, several

small fertilizer containers were blown over, and one was blown for

more than 1000 yards to the east-southeast. Further east in Mount

Hope, trees were uprooted and branches snapped along County Road

23 between Mount Hope Baptist Church and Mount Hope School. Minor

damage was noted to the bleachers at Mount Hope School as they

were dragged a couple of feet from their original location. EF-0

damage was assessed at these locations with a maximum wind here of

80mph.

.Speake Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 MPH

Path length /Statute/: TBD

Path width /Maximum/: 50 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: March 19, 2018

Start time: 6:18 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 WNW Speake / Lawrence County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.4236 / -87.2510

End date: March 19, 2018

End time: 6:21 PM CDT

End location: Speake / Lawrence County / AL

End lat/lon: 34.4165 / -87.1688

Survey Summary: Further south and east of Moulton, damage was

again noted in the community of Speake. One cluster of damage

occurred near the intersection of Highway 36 and County Road 183.

Farther east-southeast, trees were snapped and uprooted along the

path near Speake School on Highway 36 just south of the

intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 157. Due to the trees

snapped at this location, the tornado was at its peak intensity,

EF-1, with winds around 100 mph noted. Tornado width was

approximately 50 yards. From there, the tornado lifted just SE of

Speake, continuing on to eventually produce another tornado across

the Morgan County line. No damage was noted from Speake to the

Lawrence/Morgan County line as the supercell cycled.

It has yet to be determined if the damage in Speake was the

result of one or two tornadoes. There are two distinct areas of

damage across a 4.5 mile area with a brief break between the two

approaching the damage lastly noted on County Road 81. Further

investigation will be done to finalize this decision.

.Moulton Thunderstorm Wind…

Peak wind /E/: 90 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 875 Yards

Path width /Maximum/: 725 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: March 19, 2018

Start time: 6:14 PM CDT

Start location: Moulton / Lawrence County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.4741 / -87.3000

End date: March 19, 2018

End time: 6:14 PM CDT

End location: Moulton / Lawrence County / AL

End lat/lon: 34.4728 / -87.2915

Survey Summary: Sporadic tree damage was noted around the

downtown area. Multiple trees were snapped and uprooted in this

location, pulling down power lines and causing some minor damage

to roofs of homes as a result. This was assessed to be

thunderstorm winds around 90mph.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph

EF5…Violent…>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.