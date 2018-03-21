Jamie Emerson’s class is the place to be at Tanner High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Meet Jamie Emerson. She teaches Language Arts at Tanner High School in Limestone County. Assistant Principal Debbie Kenyon had nothing but a glowing report on Mrs. Emerson.

"She's dynamic, she is engaging. Her kids come in and she is engaging them from the moment they walk in the door until they leave encouraging them to always do their best. She is one of our best teachers here at the school." said Keynon.

And her classroom has a cozy feel.

"When you walk in, you feel like you are at home. Her classroom is very inviting. You are immediately at ease and comfortable and in the learning situation and environment."

Mrs. Emerson's class is not only a place to visit, but also a place you want to hang around.

"It's rarely quiet in here, we're pretty vocal in what we do." said Emerson. "We try to do things that are interesting for the kids."

She says she already knows what she wants to do with the money.

"Probably books. That is something that's fairly expensive when you buy enough for a whole class, so this will really help out with that."