House committee members skip debate on gun control

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Gun control proposals failed in the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature after most committee members skipped out on scheduled debate, including on a bill to raise the age to buy an AR-15 or similar rifle.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee canceled a Wednesday meeting after only four members, mostly Democrats, attended.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, a Birmingham Democrat, said lawmakers are not serious about discussing substantive changes to gun laws.

Givan’s bill would have raised the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21. At least two legislatures approved similar measures after last month’s shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.

Givan said lawmakers should at least take a vote and not act like “cowards.”

The lack of action likely kills the bills for the session.