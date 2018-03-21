Harris Home for Children Giving Students a BOOST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Harris Home for Children is planning to build another facility to serve more children and continue the mission to offer the highest quality of foster care services to the children of Alabama. The non-profit agency is also in the process of doing some upgrades to our facilities.

The home in Huntsville, Ala. is licensed by the Alabama Department of Human Resource as a foster care institution and child placement agency. The Harris Home provides full-time foster care for neglected and dependent adolescent males and females, ages 12-21.

The Harris Home for Children was founded and began serving children in 1954. At its inception, the Harris Home was about sharing love, compassion and whatever resources were available to help the neglected and destitute children of Huntsville. In 1957, Harris Home was incorporated and, in 1960, was licensed by the State of Alabama. Harris Home became a United Way of Madison County partner agency in 1961.

Thousands of children have been served by the Harris Home through the years. Many of them are now self-sufficient, contributing members of society as a direct result of the care and training received at Harris Home.