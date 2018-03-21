Decherd EF-0 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 235 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018 ...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Decherd Tornado Event... ...EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Franklin County TN... .Decherd Tornado... Rating: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph Path Length /statute/: 3.69 miles Path Width /maximum/: 150 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/19/2018 Start Time: 07:50 PM CDT Start Location: 2 NE Decherd / Franklin County / TN Start Lat/Lon: 35.2257 / -86.0669 End Date: 03/19/2018 End Time: 07:55 PM CDT End Location: 5 NE Decherd / Franklin County / TN End Lat/Lon: 35.2552 / -86.0127 Summary: NWS Huntsville survey team has confirmed weak tornado damage in Decherd area. Sporatic tree damage adjacent to the Hwy 50/64 connector (northwest of the Nissan Plant) was observed by the team. A few trees near the intersection of Old Alto Hwy and Hwy 50 were slightly uprooted or had large branches knocked down. The assessment team determined the damage was indicative of an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph. The tornado tracked east-northeast along/adjacent to Old Alto Hwy and very minor, and widely scattered large tree branch damage was observed through the Gum Creek area. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph EF5...Violent...>200mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.