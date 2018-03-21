Decherd EF-0 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
235 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Decherd Tornado Event...
...EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Franklin County TN...
.Decherd Tornado...
Rating: EF0
Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph
Path Length /statute/: 3.69 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 150 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 07:50 PM CDT
Start Location: 2 NE Decherd / Franklin County / TN
Start Lat/Lon: 35.2257 / -86.0669
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 07:55 PM CDT
End Location: 5 NE Decherd / Franklin County / TN
End Lat/Lon: 35.2552 / -86.0127
Summary:
NWS Huntsville survey team has confirmed weak tornado damage in
Decherd area. Sporatic tree damage adjacent to the Hwy 50/64
connector (northwest of the Nissan Plant) was observed by the
team. A few trees near the intersection of Old Alto Hwy and
Hwy 50 were slightly uprooted or had large branches knocked down.
The assessment team determined the damage was indicative of
an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph. The tornado tracked
east-northeast along/adjacent to Old Alto Hwy and very minor,
and widely scattered large tree branch damage was observed
through the Gum Creek area.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.