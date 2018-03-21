Coondog Cemetery EF-0 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
349 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Coondog Cemetery Tornado Event...
...EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in SW Colbert County...
.Coondog Cemetery Tornado...
Rating: EF0
Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
Path Length /statute/: 3.9 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 120 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 05:05 PM CDT
Start Location: 8 S Cherokee / Colbert County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.6291 / -87.9681
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 05:15 PM CDT
End Location: 9 SSE Cherokee / Colbert County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.6372 / -87.901
Summary:
A damage assessment team from University of Alabama-Huntsville observed
damage associated with a weak tornado in Southwest Colbert County. The
assessment was verified by NWS Huntsville meteorologists.
From UAH:
The first area of damage was along Coondog Cemetery Rd.
where a large pine tree was uprooted and fell South of due East
and other trees losing branches around it. The tornado
then crossed Coondog Cemetery Rd. moving into a region of
extensive clear cutting and no open access. The next and
more extensive damage area was along Mt. Mills Rd. Several large
trees were observed uprooted in a ravine on the west side of Mt. Mills Rd.,
and more uprooted trees were found on a property on the SE corner of
Mt. Mills Rd. and Bald Knob Rd. The last damage was found on the
east end of the property, with another tree uprooted and limbs down. No
damage was noted along Hwy 247.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.