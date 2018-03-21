Coondog Cemetery EF-0 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 349 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018 ...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Coondog Cemetery Tornado Event... ...EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in SW Colbert County... .Coondog Cemetery Tornado... Rating: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph Path Length /statute/: 3.9 miles Path Width /maximum/: 120 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/19/2018 Start Time: 05:05 PM CDT Start Location: 8 S Cherokee / Colbert County / AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.6291 / -87.9681 End Date: 03/19/2018 End Time: 05:15 PM CDT End Location: 9 SSE Cherokee / Colbert County / AL End Lat/Lon: 34.6372 / -87.901 Summary: A damage assessment team from University of Alabama-Huntsville observed damage associated with a weak tornado in Southwest Colbert County. The assessment was verified by NWS Huntsville meteorologists. From UAH: The first area of damage was along Coondog Cemetery Rd. where a large pine tree was uprooted and fell South of due East and other trees losing branches around it. The tornado then crossed Coondog Cemetery Rd. moving into a region of extensive clear cutting and no open access. The next and more extensive damage area was along Mt. Mills Rd. Several large trees were observed uprooted in a ravine on the west side of Mt. Mills Rd., and more uprooted trees were found on a property on the SE corner of Mt. Mills Rd. and Bald Knob Rd. The last damage was found on the east end of the property, with another tree uprooted and limbs down. No damage was noted along Hwy 247. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph EF5...Violent...>200mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.