Attorney General Steve Marshall presents Bob Jones with Safe School Initiative Award for second year in a row

MADISON, Ala. – The Attorney General’s Office recently announced the winners of the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards. This year, Bob Jones High School in Madison won for its district.

“Safety is number one,” said Principal Sylvia Lambert. “It’s our number one priority.”

Lambert says Bob Jones makes school culture the center of school safety. The school hosts “S2S” (student to student) programs, helping students of all ages connect with each other.

They also rely on school resource officers.

“Our school resource officers are wonderful,” said Lambert. “They interact with our students on a daily basis. They’re in the classrooms, they’re instructing our kids.”

In a ceremony with AG Marshall, the high school will receive its second Safe School Initiative Award.

Lambert said staying transparent and providing resources for students, parents and teachers is what will continue to keep their students safe.

Below is a list of the 10 recipients of a 2017 Attorney General’s Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence for each state school board district and each state region for private schools:

District 1, Satsuma High School, Satsuma, Mobile County

District 2, Opelika Middle School, Opelika, Lee County

District 3, Nichols-Lawson Middle School, Sylacauga, Talladega County

*District 4, No submissions were received this year

District 5, Pine Level Elementary School, Deatsville, Autauga

District 6, Austin High School, Decatur, Morgan County

District 7, Simmons Middle School, Hoover, Jefferson County

District 8, Bob Jones High School, Madison, Madison County

Private School, Northern Region, Sumiton Christian School, Sumiton, Walker County

Private School, Central Region, Coosa Valley Academy, Harpersville, Shelby County

Private School, Southern Region, The Lakeside School, Eufaula, Barbour County