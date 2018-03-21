Francisco EF-1 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
310 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Francisco Tornado Event...
...EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Northwest Jackson County...
.Francisco Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 86 mph
Path Length /statute/: 0.53 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 07:30 PM CDT
Start Location: 6 SSE Huntland / Jackson County / TN
Start Lat/Lon: 34.9682 / -86.2307
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 07:36 PM CDT
End Location: 6 SSE Huntland / Jackson County / TN
End Lat/Lon: 34.9692 / -86.2217
Summary:
The parent supercell that produced tornado damage in Limestone and
Madison County also produced damage in far northwest Jackson County.
A NWS Huntsville damage assessment team confirmed EF-1 damage near
Hwy 25 between mile markers 25 and 26. The primary damage indicators
were trees on both sides of highway. The beginning of the tornado
damage was observed on the west side of Hwy 25 on the downslope
of an east-facing ridge. An extensive area of downed trees was noted
along the slope as it approached the valley. As the tornado tracked
ENE back up a west-facing slope along Hwy 25, trees
were uprooted across the road and a distinctive cyclonic circulation
approx. 200 yd wide was observed. Due to inaccessible locations,
the damage assessment team approximated the touchdown near the mid-slope
of the ridge west of Hwy 25 and the lifting point on lower half of the
slope on the east side of Hwy 25.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.