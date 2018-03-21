Francisco EF-1 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 310 PM CDT Wed Mar 21 2018 ...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Francisco Tornado Event... ...EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Northwest Jackson County... .Francisco Tornado... Rating: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 86 mph Path Length /statute/: 0.53 miles Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/19/2018 Start Time: 07:30 PM CDT Start Location: 6 SSE Huntland / Jackson County / TN Start Lat/Lon: 34.9682 / -86.2307 End Date: 03/19/2018 End Time: 07:36 PM CDT End Location: 6 SSE Huntland / Jackson County / TN End Lat/Lon: 34.9692 / -86.2217 Summary: The parent supercell that produced tornado damage in Limestone and Madison County also produced damage in far northwest Jackson County. A NWS Huntsville damage assessment team confirmed EF-1 damage near Hwy 25 between mile markers 25 and 26. The primary damage indicators were trees on both sides of highway. The beginning of the tornado damage was observed on the west side of Hwy 25 on the downslope of an east-facing ridge. An extensive area of downed trees was noted along the slope as it approached the valley. As the tornado tracked ENE back up a west-facing slope along Hwy 25, trees were uprooted across the road and a distinctive cyclonic circulation approx. 200 yd wide was observed. Due to inaccessible locations, the damage assessment team approximated the touchdown near the mid-slope of the ridge west of Hwy 25 and the lifting point on lower half of the slope on the east side of Hwy 25. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph EF5...Violent...>200mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.