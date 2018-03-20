Tennessee begins spring ball under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- The Tennessee Valley native has officially led his first practice on Rocky Top.

Despite the wet and rainy conditions on Tuesday, Tennessee kicked off spring practice under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt. It was the first of 15 practices that will end with the annual Orange and White Game on April 21st at 2 p.m.

This is Pruitt's first head coaching job at any level but he's won five National Championships as an assistant at both Alabama ('09, '11, '12, '17) and Florida State ('13). His vision heading into spring ball is clear.

"We want to become a team. We think that's important for us," says Pruitt. "We wanna learn how to practice, we wanna see how much knowledge we can retain at each individual position and we wanna see who the competitors are. We wanna see who handles adversity."

Pruitt hopes to turn around a program that went 4-8 last season and set a new school record for losses. The Volunteers also went winless in the SEC for the first time since the league began in 1933.