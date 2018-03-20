× Tarp donations needed in Limestone County to cover storm damage, plans being made for debris removal

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – People need tarp donations to cover damaged homes and structures in the wake of strong storms that tore through Limestone County, along with much of the rest of the region, on Monday night.

According to a Limestone County government twitter account, tarp donations will be collected at the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

The department is located at 26850 Thach Road in Athens.

Meanwhile, the Limestone County EMA is already distributing information about debris removal.

Debris must be disposed of carefully. You can review the guidelines they lay out here:

Debris Removal Information for Storm Victims. pic.twitter.com/0aYDjl73Lx — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) March 20, 2018