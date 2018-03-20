Nick Saban begins spring practice with classic rant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- Alabama went through its first practice of the spring Tuesday afternoon.

Here are some notes from the media viewing period:

-- Jalen Hurts was first in line during one of the quarterback drills, followed by Tua Tagovailoa. During another drill, Hurts threw to wide receivers on one side of the field. Tagovailoa threw to receivers on the other side of the field.

-- Butch Jones was on the field for practice. So was new Alabama analyst Jake Peetz, who was the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach last season.

To continue reading this article click here.