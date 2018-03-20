National Weather Service teams are surveying storm damage across north Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN Ala. -- The National Weather Service is working on Tuesday, across north Alabama, to survey the damage from Monday night's storm.

After the damaging winds and severe storms pass, it is time to take stock of what was lost. Brian Carcione is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He is on one of three teams across north Alabama surveying storm damage.

"The hardest part is seeing what they've gone through," Carcione said. "They have had their homes taken away from them in some cases, they've had all their trees taken down in some cases."

Many homes in Hazel Green, near Bobo Section Road, suffered storm damage. Carcione said he has done surveys in this area for ten years and is always amazed at the attitudes of the storm victims.

"We couldn't be more grateful to them because without them, without them telling us their stories, we could never do what we're doing," Carcione said.

His team goes from house to house, collecting information about the damage that will later be used to help better understand the severe weather as a whole. He said the damage from this storm is in pockets. Some streets look like they haven't been touched, while others across the way are severely damaged.

"It's really heart wrenching to survey the damage and have to move on to the next thing, because as much as you'd like to talk to them and spend time with them, we have a job to do," Carcione said.

He said that job is like trying to put together the pieces of a very large puzzle; surveying the damage, then understanding how it all fits together. Carcione said the teams may be out for a few more days to reach all of the damaged areas.

All of the data collected by the National Weather Service teams, from across north Alabama, will be collected and used for long-term research purposes.