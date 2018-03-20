Massey-Falkville EF-1 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
758 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Massey Tornado Event...
...EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Southern Morgan County...
.Massey Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph
Path Length /statute/: 10.34 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 550 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 06:29 PM CDT
Start Location: 7 SW Hartselle / Morgan County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.3675 / -87.0404
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 06:48 PM CDT
End Location: 5 SSE Falkville / Morgan County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.31 / -86.8768
Summary:
The Massey Tornado in Southern Morgan County was associated with
the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from the
AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team consisting of NWS
Huntsville and Morgan County EMA concluded that the impacts in
Southern Morgan County were consistent with an EF-1 tornado.
Widespread tree damage (snapped and uprooted) was observed across
the path as the tornado and parent supercell dove southeast from
near the CR55/Summerford Rd area to Wilhite Rd (east of I 65 on
the the Cullman/Morgan Co border). Only structure damage to note
was a couple small farm structures and sheds that were heavily
damage or destroyed adjacent to Evergreen Rd, consistent with
EF-1 damage. Damage indicators became more widely scattered as it
approached I-65, but several trees were observed damaged along
Wilhite Rd. The tornado was estimated to lift near the
Morgan/Cullman County line.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.