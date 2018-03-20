Massey-Falkville EF-1 Tornado Survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

758 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018

...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Massey Tornado Event...

...EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Southern Morgan County...

.Massey Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path Length /statute/: 10.34 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 550 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 06:29 PM CDT

Start Location: 7 SW Hartselle / Morgan County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.3675 / -87.0404

End Date: 03/19/2018

End Time: 06:48 PM CDT

End Location: 5 SSE Falkville / Morgan County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.31 / -86.8768

Summary:

The Massey Tornado in Southern Morgan County was associated with

the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from the

AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team consisting of NWS

Huntsville and Morgan County EMA concluded that the impacts in

Southern Morgan County were consistent with an EF-1 tornado.

Widespread tree damage (snapped and uprooted) was observed across

the path as the tornado and parent supercell dove southeast from

near the CR55/Summerford Rd area to Wilhite Rd (east of I 65 on

the the Cullman/Morgan Co border). Only structure damage to note

was a couple small farm structures and sheds that were heavily

damage or destroyed adjacent to Evergreen Rd, consistent with

EF-1 damage. Damage indicators became more widely scattered as it

approached I-65, but several trees were observed damaged along

Wilhite Rd. The tornado was estimated to lift near the

Morgan/Cullman County line.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph

EF5...Violent...>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.