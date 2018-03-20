Horton EF-2 Tornado Survey
PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
741 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018
…NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Tornado Event…
…EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Southern Marshall County…
.Horton Tornado
Rating: EF2
Estimated Peak Wind: 112 mph
Path Length /statute/: 3.76 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 690 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/18/2018
Start Time: 07:26 PM CDT
Start Location: 4 NNE Douglas / Marshall County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.2216 / -86.2939
End Date: 03/18/2018
End Time: 07:41 PM CDT
End Location: 3 SSW Albertville / Marshall County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.2271 / -86.2286
Summary:
The Horton Tornado in Southern Marshall County was associated with
the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from
the AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team, consisting of
NWS Huntsville and Marshall County EMA, noted the beginning of the damage
west of Old Oneota Rd and Dixie Dale Rd. Numerous trees were either
snapped or uprooted along and adjacent to Old Oneota Rd, indicative
of 90 mph. More significant damage was noted on the west side of Ole
Oneota Rd were two chicken houses and a barn were destroyed.
The team determined winds to be 112 mph, or a low-end EF-2. The second
set of chicken houses destroyed occured near Oneota Cutoff Rd, however
these were not as heavily as damaged. As the tornado tracked due east toward
Hwy 75 , he most prevelant damage was snapped or uprooted trees. On the west
side of Hwy 75, damage was noted to a weak farm building. Damage was not observed
on the east side of the Hwy or at Albertville Regional Airport. However,
numerous snapped or uprooted trees were observed along White Oak Road and
east toward Whitesville Rd. Structure damage was recorded on Whitesville Rd
to a third set of chicken houses, but the damage was downgraded due to the fact
the doors were open. The tornado was estimated to lift just east of Whitesville
Rd before Walnut St.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph
EF5…Violent…>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.