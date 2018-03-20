× Horton EF-2 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

741 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018

…NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Tornado Event…

…EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Southern Marshall County…

.Horton Tornado

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 112 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.76 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 690 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/18/2018

Start Time: 07:26 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 NNE Douglas / Marshall County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.2216 / -86.2939

End Date: 03/18/2018

End Time: 07:41 PM CDT

End Location: 3 SSW Albertville / Marshall County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.2271 / -86.2286

Summary:

The Horton Tornado in Southern Marshall County was associated with

the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from

the AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team, consisting of

NWS Huntsville and Marshall County EMA, noted the beginning of the damage

west of Old Oneota Rd and Dixie Dale Rd. Numerous trees were either

snapped or uprooted along and adjacent to Old Oneota Rd, indicative

of 90 mph. More significant damage was noted on the west side of Ole

Oneota Rd were two chicken houses and a barn were destroyed.

The team determined winds to be 112 mph, or a low-end EF-2. The second

set of chicken houses destroyed occured near Oneota Cutoff Rd, however

these were not as heavily as damaged. As the tornado tracked due east toward

Hwy 75 , he most prevelant damage was snapped or uprooted trees. On the west

side of Hwy 75, damage was noted to a weak farm building. Damage was not observed

on the east side of the Hwy or at Albertville Regional Airport. However,

numerous snapped or uprooted trees were observed along White Oak Road and

east toward Whitesville Rd. Structure damage was recorded on Whitesville Rd

to a third set of chicken houses, but the damage was downgraded due to the fact

the doors were open. The tornado was estimated to lift just east of Whitesville

Rd before Walnut St.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph

EF5…Violent…>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in

NWS Storm Data.