Helpers flock to yards in Limestone County to help with cleanup in Ardmore area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The first day of spring did not offer the best cleanup conditions in Limestone County on Tuesday, but that didn't stop volunteers from helping in the Ardmore area.

Less than 24 hours after a tornado ripped through parts of Ardmore, family members, friends, neighbors and strangers rolled up their sleeves ready to work.

At the Rhinehart's home on Lambert Road, crews from nearly 10 churches throughout the Tennessee Valley were in their front yard helping to clear the more than two dozen trees knocked over by the storm. At least two of those trees landed on their roof.

Sounds of chainsaws, bobcats and backhoes could also be heard from Kevin Dunn' property on Oak Grove Road.

"It's not hard to find help," he said.

Dunn and his family hunkered down in their storm shelter on Monday evening as the storm passed by their house. He said they have used their shelter before, but this was the closest they've been to severe weather.

"It's the first time we've ever heard the storm shelter whistle," Dunn said. "It has vent pipes on it and we've never heard it whistle, but it sounded like a train coming through."

Minutes after the weather cleared, his wife said she had more than 25 text messages offering assistance.

The storm left its mark on some of Dunn's out buildings and toppled nearly 10 trees on his property. He said everyone of them was at least 100 feet tall.

Dunn's yard looks like dozens of others throughout the area, but, remarkably, they all have the same outlook, too.

"We're really lucky," he said. "We've got a long way to go, but it could've been a lot worse."