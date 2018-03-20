Hazel Green EF-1 Tornado Survey
PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
719 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018
…NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event–Update #4…
…Tornado confirmed near Hazel Green Alabama…
.Hazel Green Area Tornado…
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph
Path Length /statute/: 3.77 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 50 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 06:59 PM CDT
Start Location: 4 WNW Hazel Green / Madison County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.966 / -86.633
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 07:04 PM CDT
End Location: 3 N Hazel Green / Madison County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.9682 / -86.5666
Summary: The tornado began near the intersection of Bobo Section
Road and Delynn Drive west of Hazel Green, where multiple trees
were uprooted, some of which fell onto nearby homes. Damage
continued eastward along Bobo Section Road, with multiple trees
snapped and uprooted, and a few sheds or farm outbuildings heavily
damaged. Minor tree and roof damage was observed along Frank
Patterson Road, although it is likely that this damage was
associated with the rear-flank downdraft of the storm.
The most notable damage occurred once the tornado reached Highway
231, where the tornado hit a building supply yard and nearby
houses. Almost a quarter of the shingles were removed from a
single family home and a nearby tree was twisted apart. At the
building supply store, metal roofing and siding covering the
supplies were completely removed and the underlying wooden support
structure broken. The metal roofing was strewn across the street
and into a field. Security video footage confirms the presence of
a circulation but the tornado appears to have been rain-wrapped.
The tornado caused further shingle damage and snapped more trees
across the highway near Walls Road and Leigh Ann Road, but the
damage appears to diminish quickly beyond this point.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph
EF5…Violent…>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.