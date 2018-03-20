× Hazel Green EF-1 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

719 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018

…NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event–Update #4…

…Tornado confirmed near Hazel Green Alabama…

.Hazel Green Area Tornado…

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.77 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 06:59 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 WNW Hazel Green / Madison County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.966 / -86.633

End Date: 03/19/2018

End Time: 07:04 PM CDT

End Location: 3 N Hazel Green / Madison County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.9682 / -86.5666

Summary: The tornado began near the intersection of Bobo Section

Road and Delynn Drive west of Hazel Green, where multiple trees

were uprooted, some of which fell onto nearby homes. Damage

continued eastward along Bobo Section Road, with multiple trees

snapped and uprooted, and a few sheds or farm outbuildings heavily

damaged. Minor tree and roof damage was observed along Frank

Patterson Road, although it is likely that this damage was

associated with the rear-flank downdraft of the storm.

The most notable damage occurred once the tornado reached Highway

231, where the tornado hit a building supply yard and nearby

houses. Almost a quarter of the shingles were removed from a

single family home and a nearby tree was twisted apart. At the

building supply store, metal roofing and siding covering the

supplies were completely removed and the underlying wooden support

structure broken. The metal roofing was strewn across the street

and into a field. Security video footage confirms the presence of

a circulation but the tornado appears to have been rain-wrapped.

The tornado caused further shingle damage and snapped more trees

across the highway near Walls Road and Leigh Ann Road, but the

damage appears to diminish quickly beyond this point.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph

EF5…Violent…>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.