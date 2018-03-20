Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency in storm-damaged counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 8:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday for all Alabama counties following the severe weather outbreak that began Monday, March 19th.

Those counties include: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston.

By issuing a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and all appropriate annexes to aid in the affected areas. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s State Emergency Operations Center is activated, as well as all impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions. Through the declaration of a State of Emergency, the governor is allowing appropriate State agencies and AEMA to take necessary steps to offer assistance.

Ivey also ordered the Adjutant General to activate the Alabama National Guard as needed.

The State of Emergency means that any school system that has to cancel school because of storm damage can appeal to the State Superintendent of Education to have those days forgiven.