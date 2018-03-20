× Franklin County Tornado Surveys

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

557 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018

…NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Russellville Tornado

…National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado in

the City of Russellville in Franklin County, Alabama…

A tornado touched down in the Reedtown section of Russellville with

EF-0 intensity, containing winds of 65-70 mph. The tornado caused minor

roof and siding damage to a few single family homes. The tornado

strengthened quickly to low-end EF-1 as it knocked the chimney of a

house and caused more extensive damage to the siding and metal roof

of another.

The tornado likely reached maximum intensify and width as it crossed

Hwy 43 on the south side of Russellville. Here, the tornado was around

200 yards wide, with winds of 90 mph. A Waffle House restaurant had

damage to its sign and roof. A warehouse and apartment complex also

sustained some minor structural damage. The tornado then moved through a

residential section of southeast Russellville, causing significant damage

to a grove of pine and cedar trees and completely destroyed a small barn.

However, only minor damage occurred at any of the one to two story homes,

placing winds in the 80-90 mph range. The tornado then weakened further

as it approached Hwy 42 east of Russellville and lifted near Sloss Lake

Park.

.Russellville Tornado…

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.05 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/20/2018

Start Time: 05:21 PM CDT

Start Location: 1 WSW Russellville / Franklin County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.4988 / -87.7476

End Date: 03/20/2018

End Time: 05:30 PM CDT

End Location: 1 SE Russellville / Franklin County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.4929 / -87.7129

Summary: None

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph

EF5…Violent…>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in

NWS Storm Data.

Cedar Creek Lake EF-1 Tornado…

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.21 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/20/2018

Start Time: 05:10 PM CDT

Start Location: 8 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.5107 / -87.8727

End Date: 03/20/2018

End Time: 05:16 PM CDT

End Location: 7 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.5092 / -87.8516

Summary: None

