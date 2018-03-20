Franklin County Tornado Surveys
PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
557 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018
…NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Russellville Tornado
…National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado in
the City of Russellville in Franklin County, Alabama…
A tornado touched down in the Reedtown section of Russellville with
EF-0 intensity, containing winds of 65-70 mph. The tornado caused minor
roof and siding damage to a few single family homes. The tornado
strengthened quickly to low-end EF-1 as it knocked the chimney of a
house and caused more extensive damage to the siding and metal roof
of another.
The tornado likely reached maximum intensify and width as it crossed
Hwy 43 on the south side of Russellville. Here, the tornado was around
200 yards wide, with winds of 90 mph. A Waffle House restaurant had
damage to its sign and roof. A warehouse and apartment complex also
sustained some minor structural damage. The tornado then moved through a
residential section of southeast Russellville, causing significant damage
to a grove of pine and cedar trees and completely destroyed a small barn.
However, only minor damage occurred at any of the one to two story homes,
placing winds in the 80-90 mph range. The tornado then weakened further
as it approached Hwy 42 east of Russellville and lifted near Sloss Lake
Park.
.Russellville Tornado…
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.05 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/20/2018
Start Time: 05:21 PM CDT
Start Location: 1 WSW Russellville / Franklin County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.4988 / -87.7476
End Date: 03/20/2018
End Time: 05:30 PM CDT
End Location: 1 SE Russellville / Franklin County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.4929 / -87.7129
Summary: None
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph
EF5…Violent…>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.
Cedar Creek Lake EF-1 Tornado…
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph
Path Length /statute/: 1.21 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/20/2018
Start Time: 05:10 PM CDT
Start Location: 8 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.5107 / -87.8727
End Date: 03/20/2018
End Time: 05:16 PM CDT
End Location: 7 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.5092 / -87.8516
Summary: None
