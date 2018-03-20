Ardmore EF-2 Tornado Survey
659 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018
…NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event–Update #3…
…EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Limestone County…
.Elkmont-Ardmore Tornado…
Rating: EF2
Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph
Path Length /statute/: 23.54 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 350 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 06:08 PM CDT
Start Location: 4 SW Lester / Limestone County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.9572 / -87.2049
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 06:46 PM CDT
End Location: 3 ESE Ardmore / Limestone County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.9589 / -86.7922
Summary: The tornado initially touched down just east of the
Lauderdale-Limestone county line near the intersection of Union
Hill Road and Shelton Road. Nearly all of the damage in northwest
Limestone County consisted of snapped or uprooted trees, in a
swath extending across Salem Minor Hill Road, Leggtown Road, and
the Elk River. Significant tree damage was noted along Alabama
Highway 127 and Veto Road north of Elkmont, where likely hundreds
of trees were snapped or uprooted. It was in this area where the
tornado reached its maximum path width of 350 yards.
The tornado continued east-northeast, narrowly missing the Saturn
I rocket at the Alabama Welcome Center on Interstate 65.
Tree damage continued on Hardiman Lane east of I-65, but roof
damage also occurred to single-family homes. Similar damage was
observed on Puckett Lane and Oak Grove Road.
There is evidence (both from radar and ground surveys) to suggest
that the tornado had multiple vortices between Oak Grove Road and
Valley Drive, as there are two distinct damage paths in this
area. Again, much of the damage was to trees and roofs of single-
family and manufactured homes, as well as small sheds and barns.
The most severe damage by far occurred along Alabama Highway 251
and Gatlin Road, where one or two houses had their roofs and
roofing structures almost completely torn off, and several more
had most of their shingles torn off. Fortunately the residents
had taken shelter in a nearby basement and none were injured.
The tornado weakened quickly, snapping and uprooting trees as it
moved across Mitchell Loop, Old Schoolhouse Road, and Alabama
Highway 53. No evidence of damage was found east of Highway 53.
Damage in Madison County is associated with a separate tornado
that will be summarized in another statement.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph
EF5…Violent…>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.