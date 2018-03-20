× Ardmore EF-2 Tornado Survey

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

659 PM CDT Tue Mar 20 2018

…NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event–Update #3…

…EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Limestone County…

.Elkmont-Ardmore Tornado…

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length /statute/: 23.54 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 06:08 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 SW Lester / Limestone County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.9572 / -87.2049

End Date: 03/19/2018

End Time: 06:46 PM CDT

End Location: 3 ESE Ardmore / Limestone County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.9589 / -86.7922

Summary: The tornado initially touched down just east of the

Lauderdale-Limestone county line near the intersection of Union

Hill Road and Shelton Road. Nearly all of the damage in northwest

Limestone County consisted of snapped or uprooted trees, in a

swath extending across Salem Minor Hill Road, Leggtown Road, and

the Elk River. Significant tree damage was noted along Alabama

Highway 127 and Veto Road north of Elkmont, where likely hundreds

of trees were snapped or uprooted. It was in this area where the

tornado reached its maximum path width of 350 yards.

The tornado continued east-northeast, narrowly missing the Saturn

I rocket at the Alabama Welcome Center on Interstate 65.

Tree damage continued on Hardiman Lane east of I-65, but roof

damage also occurred to single-family homes. Similar damage was

observed on Puckett Lane and Oak Grove Road.

There is evidence (both from radar and ground surveys) to suggest

that the tornado had multiple vortices between Oak Grove Road and

Valley Drive, as there are two distinct damage paths in this

area. Again, much of the damage was to trees and roofs of single-

family and manufactured homes, as well as small sheds and barns.

The most severe damage by far occurred along Alabama Highway 251

and Gatlin Road, where one or two houses had their roofs and

roofing structures almost completely torn off, and several more

had most of their shingles torn off. Fortunately the residents

had taken shelter in a nearby basement and none were injured.

The tornado weakened quickly, snapping and uprooting trees as it

moved across Mitchell Loop, Old Schoolhouse Road, and Alabama

Highway 53. No evidence of damage was found east of Highway 53.

Damage in Madison County is associated with a separate tornado

that will be summarized in another statement.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph

EF5…Violent…>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.