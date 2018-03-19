Severe Weather Potential – This Afternoon & Evening

Here is the latest forecast for Monday afternoon and evening across the Tennessee Valley. A very strong system is forecast to move across our area later Monday afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible. The timing is from 2pm to 8pm this afternoon through the evening.

Here is a look at futurecast:

The entire Tennessee Valley is under an *enhanced risk* for severe thunderstorms later on today. What does this mean? The chances of severe weather is “higher” for severe storms.

Here is another look at the timing for the Tennessee Valley.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings not only today, but all the way through our severe weather season. Having a NOAA weather radio and fresh batteries is a start. Live Alert 19 is a great app to have on your phone when you are away from your television. Stay tuned for the latest updates throughout the day.

Ben Smith