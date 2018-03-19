× Possible tornado touched down near Jacksonville State University

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. – Reports are coming in that a tornado possibly touched down near the Jacksonville State University campus.

The Anniston Star tweeted that the Jacksonville Fire Department confirmed that the roof from a Dollar General nearby campus was blown off, a car is in a tree, and the student housing at Gamecock Village and Reserve Apartments have been damaged by the storm.

Tornado down near JSU. Please get to your safe spaces if you’re in the Jacksonville, AL area. — Jacksonville State University (@JSUNews) March 20, 2018

JACKSONVILLE AL. *ANOTHER* TORNADO IS INBOUND FROM THE WEST. PLEASE REMAIN SHELTERED! FIRST RESPONDERS FROM THE PREVIOUS TORNADO BEWARE! #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 20, 2018

Jacksonville fire officials say roof off Dollar General near JSU's Coliseum is gone, there's a car in a tree and Gamecock Village and Reserve Apartments have been hit by this tornado — Kirsten Fiscus (@KFiscus_Star) March 20, 2018

The Athletic Director for JSU also tweeted an update on the school’s arena, which many had reported damaged or destroyed:

Thanks for all the calls, texts and emails and we do have extensive damage in Jacksonville. I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed. We have staff on site and will update as soon as possible. — Greg Seitz (@gseitz) March 20, 2018

The National Weather Service in Birmingham retweeted a photo of damage to student housing buildings.