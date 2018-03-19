Possible tornado touched down near Jacksonville State University
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. – Reports are coming in that a tornado possibly touched down near the Jacksonville State University campus.
The Anniston Star tweeted that the Jacksonville Fire Department confirmed that the roof from a Dollar General nearby campus was blown off, a car is in a tree, and the student housing at Gamecock Village and Reserve Apartments have been damaged by the storm.
The Athletic Director for JSU also tweeted an update on the school’s arena, which many had reported damaged or destroyed:
The National Weather Service in Birmingham retweeted a photo of damage to student housing buildings.