LIVE BLOG: Severe Weather Coverage for Monday, March 19 across the Tennessee Valley

As severe weather moves across North Alabama we are keeping you updated on air, online and our social platforms. Our meteorologists and field crews will continue to keep you informed.
(Photo: Lorey Newman Evans – Tuscumbia, Ala.)
202pm: All Severe/Tornado warnings are currently cancelled at the moment. More storms will develop in the next few hours, and that's when we're expecting a Tornado Watch to be issued. #StayTuned #HUNwx
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 19, 2018
Pea sized hail at Gnat Pond road in eastern Colbert county! pic.twitter.com/xDeCwOemPc
— Honky Mofo (@CauseMofoSaidSo) March 19, 2018
Hail falling in Muscle Shoals earlier. Tornado siren started sounding as I was filming. Inside until it passes @simpsonwhnt @MaggieWZDX @stephenWAAY31 @BradTravisWAFF @spann @MegTom_WX @StephWVTM13 @HarmonyWVTM13 pic.twitter.com/moRX1Wy0vY
— Tyler Elkins (@weatherhobbyist) March 19, 2018
(Photo: Sammie Lane -Tuscumbia, AL -1:15 p.m.)
(Photo: Kimberly Keller – Colbert County – Allsboro, Ala, 12:35 p.m.)
140pm: TORNADO WARNING for Colbert County until 215pm! TAKE SHELTER NOW! #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/d57YejYnkb
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 19, 2018
Tornado Warning including Littleville AL, Leighton AL until 2:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/tZzalM3d0i
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 19, 2018
This #ValleyWx #ALwx #hail was below #severe limits, but we expect more (and larger) on the way this afternoon. https://t.co/CI34r5GnqM
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) March 19, 2018