Huntsville Utilities urges customers to prepare for severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As we monitor the risk of severe weather, Huntsville Utilities is on standby for any damage or outage reports.

The company has a message on what to look out for when severe weather hits.

“Anytime we have a situation like this, it’s kind of all hands on deck,” said Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities.

Extra crews are on deck to respond to any damage or outages from severe weather.

“The best way is to call that in,” said Gehrdes. “We have a number, 5-3 LIGHT. That’s 256-535-4448.”

If you experience an outage, the company says not to report on social media.

“Do not try to use social media to report outages because that’s not always monitored, but the dispatch center always has people there to answer those calls and prioritize whatever the situations may be,” said Gehrdes.

Huntsville Utilities recommends unplugging any appliances or electronics that you are worried about potentially being hit by lightning.

If power lines go down, you don’t want to be anywhere near water.

“Water is a great conductor of electricity and if it’s wet and that line is hot — we don’t want you to get anywhere near that,” said Gehrdes.