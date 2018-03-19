× Feds break up gruesome plot, Decatur man pleads guilty to planning to kidnap and sell a child to a pimp

The details of this story are extraordinarily disturbing, describing a planned act of brutality toward a mother and child, we encourage ALL readers to reflect before and after reading the story.

DECATUR, Ala. – Brian David “Blaze” Boersma, 48, pleaded guilty in federal court on charges related to a plot to kidnap a mother and child, with the stated intention of killing the mother and selling the 14-year-old daughter to a pimp in Memphis.

US Attorney Jay Town said of the guilty plea, “Boersma has revealed the worst parts of human depravity and his guilty plea provides little comfort to those who would have suffered unspeakable horrors.”

“He will spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison…and then he has hell to look forward to,” Town added.

His sentencing date has not been set at this point.

According to the US Attorney’s office, in the fall of 2017, Boersma encouraged a co-worker at the Alabama Farmers’ Cooperative to find someone who would kidnap a woman and her daughter for payment, giving the co-worker $3,440 toward the transaction.

The co-worker alerted the FBI, who sent undercover employees to pose as willing kidnappers.

The US Attorney’s Office summarizes the plot detailed in the plea agreement as follows:

Boersma boasted to his co-worker that he would sell the child to a pimp he knew in Memphis, Tenn., and hoped to get as much as $40,000 because she was “a young, clean virgin.” Ultimately, his contact in Memphis offered him only $8,000 for the girl, Boersma said. Boersma had outfitted a trailer at the co-op with a mattress and restraints for holding the mother and daughter. He also placed inside the trailer a metal “sex device” he had built so the woman could be tied to it, beaten and raped. Boersma claimed that the woman’s ex-husband wanted the woman and child kidnapped as retribution for the woman divorcing him and taking him to court for child support. He said the ex-husband wanted to beat the woman with a bullwhip and it would be a “bloody mess” in the trailer. He said he put plastic down inside the trailer to help with clean up. Boersma also told the undercover FBI employees that once the woman was dead, he would “have to go get 300 pounds of lime and dig a hole.” He said he would get the lime from the co-op and bury the body under a nearby bridge. On Oct. 10, Boersma and his co-worker met at a Decatur hotel with the undercover FBI agents who Boersma believed would kidnap the mother and child. Boersma told the agents what he wanted done, provided photos of the two intended victims and handed the agents $3,440. He then led the agents to the woman’s workplace, to her home and to the co-op, where he showed them the trailer he had prepared for holding the victims.

Boersma was arrested shortly after returning to the hotel.

The US Attorney’s office notes in a statement, “The prison penalty for attempted kidnapping of a minor is a minimum of 20 years. Attempted sex trafficking of children carries a prison penalty of 10 years to life. Attempted kidnapping carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. The maximum prison sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is 10 years. Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime carries a minimum five-year prison sentence that must run consecutively to any other term of imprisonment imposed.”