× Decatur police investigating a deadly shooting at Brookridge Apartments, one person killed

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating a deadly late night shooting.

According to police, 911 calls started coming in around 11:00 Sunday night about a shooting at the Brookridge Apartment complex just off of Austinville Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man in his mid 20’s shot multiple times outside of an apartment building.

Decatur police started interviewing neighbors on who may have shot the man. Within minutes, they began questioning a person in connection to the shooting.

This person was found on Corrine Avenue near Fourth Avenue.

Decatur police ask if you know anything about the shooting, to call the police department.